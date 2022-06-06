GCC to step up administration of booster dose

Corporation teams are visiting households close to the clusters

Corporation teams are visiting households close to the clusters

The teams of Greater Chennai Corporation have started visiting households in the neighbourhoods of COVID-19 clusters to isolate patients and provide booster dose of vaccine to those aged above 60.

Teams led by zonal health officers and medical officers are visiting households to monitor the clinical status of the patients. Chennai City Health Officer Jagadeesan said the city had 379 active cases and the cases had started decreasing in the past few days.

“The highest number of cases have been reported in Teynampet and Adyar zones. We are still observing,” he said. As part of the action to control the epidemic, all the patients were being visited by the zonal health officers and medical officers.

“Stickers are being pasted at the entrance of the houses of positive people to prevent others from entering them and to ensure home isolation. Residents of 250 houses have been isolated. All the patients and family members are being advised home isolation. They are being monitored by NULM workers,” said Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi.

“Contact tracing is being done and samples have been taken from all the traced contacts. The clustering of cases is monitored. Saturation samples are taken if there is clustering at institutions. A total of 24 streets have reported clustering of cases with more than three cases. We have intensified vaccination,” said an official.