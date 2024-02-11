GCC to start work on new system for display of timing of bus services at bus stops

February 11, 2024 12:45 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Corporation is set to start work on passenger information system for display of expected time of arrival of buses in bus stops along arterial roads of the city. The system will provide information in case of delays, service disruptions and emergency messages. Officials said the Highways Department has given approval for digging of roads for the pilot project of the Intelligent Transport System for the city three days ago.

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena conducted a review meeting about the implementation of the project recently and ordered officials to expedite the work. Agencies such as Chennai Corporation will start work on some of the 17 locations identified for the pilot project. Digging of arterial roads such as Poonamallee High Road and Anna Salai is expected to start in a few days to implement the pilot project of the Intelligent Transport System. The project has been funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency. “The piloting of passenger information system will start in March,” said an official.

Five locations will get adaptive signals. After the pilot project at five signals, the civic body will launch the adaptive signalling at 160 locations after one month.

Digging of roads is expected to begin along Poonamallee High Road near Ega Theatre, Pachayappas College and Gurusamy Bridge for the pilot project in a few days. Broadway Terminal, Simson , Ashok Pillar, Shanti Theater, LIC, Sterling Road, Thiruvallur Statue and Co-Optex were identified for the piloting of the bus passenger information system.

The adaptive signalling is expected to improve travel time reliability, increase traffic signal efficiency and increase operational efficiency of the public transport system. Improvement in safety and integration with ITMS platform will be the other aspects of the adaptive signalling at 165 junctions.

