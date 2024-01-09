ADVERTISEMENT

GCC to start work on modernisation of shopping complexes and community halls

January 09, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mayor R.Priya had made 82 announcements in the Budget 2023-2024, of which the civic body has completed 18, says a release

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Corporation is set to start work on seven Budget announcements, including modernisation of 35 shopping complexes and 63 community halls in the city. As many as 82 announcements were made by Mayor R.Priya in Budget 2023-2024.

According to a press release, the civic body has completed work on 18 of the 82 announcements made by the Mayor. Work on 57 projects is under way in various parts of the city. 

 The civic body is also planning to take up modernisation work in the slaughterhouse in Perambur. The civic body will also start work on modernisation of the acoustic system in the council hall in Ripon Buildings. It will modernise a model school on Anna Salai. New classrooms will be constructed in Chennai Corporation Schools. Arrangements for organising an annual day in all the schools of Chennai Corporation will be made this year.

The Education Department of the Chennai Corporation has implemented seven projects this year. Work on 18 projects pertaining to schools is under way. Of the eight announcements on public health, three have been completed and work on five are underway. Work on bus route roads, parks, information technology, and storm water drains are in progress, the release said.

