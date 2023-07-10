GCC to start beautification project ahead of Asian Hockey Championship

July 10, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation will implement beautification projects in the city in view of the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Tournament scheduled to begin on August 3.

Work on beautification of the stretch of Gandhi Irwin Road near Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium started on Monday. Work on improvement of Gandhi Irwin Road median will begin this week, the officials said. Following a meeting by Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin last week, Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan has ordered officials to complete beautification work this month. Corporation North Region Deputy Commissioner Sivaguru Prabakaran has ordered engineers to coordinate with other agencies to complete the work by the end of this month.

Various agencies, including the police, have planned to identify the parking spaces for more than 8,000 visitors to Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium during the tournament. Improvement of on-street parking around the Stadium is expected to be finalised based on the recommendations from the police.

GCC officials are planning to improve public transport connectivity at Egmore Metro Station and Egmore Railway Station ahead of the tournament. Non-motorised transit facilities are likely to be revamped near the stadium. Work on revamp of pavements along Pantheon Road, Ethraj Salai and improvement of junctions of Adithanar Salai and Gandhi Irwin Road Bridge is expected to be completed by this month.

Fencing along the Cooum will be improved in areas such as Egmore, Pudupet and Chintadripet as a number of visitors are expected in the area in the first two weeks of August.

