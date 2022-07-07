Greater Chennai Corporation to start accepting tax revision complaints on helpline 1913

The Greater Chennai Corporation has worked out a formula to deal with the objections to property tax revision. | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

July 07, 2022 22:23 IST

The Corporation has despatched over lakh notices to property owners

Following complaints from residents, the Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to accept objections on its helpline 1913 to property tax revision.

A total of 500 residents have sent their objection to the GCC after receiving notice for property tax revision. As many as six lakh notices have been sent by post to property tax assessees for general revision. The city has more than 12 lakh properties.

The civic body has started assessing the petitions received from residents to check if there was any difference caused by the general revision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi held a meeting with Revenue Department officials to redress grievances of residents after the general revision of property tax.

Corporation Deputy Commissioner (Revenue and Finance) Vishu Mahajan said he held a meeting with the regional deputy commissioners and discussed what procedure to be followed to dispose of the petitions by property tax assessees.

“Objections where there is a specific problem with respect to the area and usage will be accepted. For example, for 600 sq ft and below, it should be increased by 50% in the core city. However, for a 400 sq ft flat if the increase is 100%, in such cases we will deal with it on merit. But if the increase factor applied is as per the government order and if there is no dispute on the area of the property, then that petition will be rejected because that is as per legal process.”

“I have asked the 1913 helpline and the public grievance redress app to create a separate category for property tax general revision related complaints. We will be able to follow up on those complaints because the 1913 helpline number is generally known to every resident.”

Another category of complaints pertaining to usage will be accepted. For instance, if the tax is higher because the usage of a residential building is wrongly mentioned as commercial, the civic body will accept the petition.