GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GCC to soon take decision on property tax assessment of properties on poromboke lands

Following multiple demands at Council meetings, the Corporation Commissioner will hold discussions with the district administration this week to explore the feasibility of the exercise

Published - July 09, 2024 09:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
In extended areas, many buildings in grama natham have not been assessed for property tax. Photo: File

In extended areas, many buildings in grama natham have not been assessed for property tax. Photo: File | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is likely to take a decision on property tax assessment of more than 50,000 buildings constructed on poromboke lands in the city.

Following multiple demands at Council meetings, GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan will hold discussions with the district administration this week to explore the feasibility of property tax assessment of the buildings on poromboke land.

Owing to the demands of Councillors in March 2023, the GCC announced that it planned to start property tax assessment of 20,000 buildings on poromboke land. The civic body had also sought a clarification from the government on whether the assessment of such buildings could be carried out, pointing to a large number of such buildings in areas such as T. Nagar, Alandur, Manali, and Madhavaram.

“In addition to grama natham, there are thousands of buildings on unclaimed lands without legal heirs in areas such as T. Nagar. There are more than 50,000 properties on such lands in the city. They do not have pattas, but the families have been living there for several generations. The government is expected to take a decision,” said an official.

In extended areas, many buildings in grama natham have not been assessed for property tax. Many buildings in Hindu Religious and and Charitable Endowments lands and Wakf Board lands have also not been assessed for property tax.

In earlier Council meetings, objections were raised to the requirement for the issuance of a No Objection Certificate by the tahsildar for property tax assessment of such lands.

The GCC has been assessing buildings on temple lands and Wakf Board lands after a resolution by the Council during the mayoral tenure of M.K. Stalin. The assessment was stopped after the civic body received a letter from the Collector. It body will not assess buildings on watercourse poromboke lands for property tax.

The decision on property tax assessment of buildings without pattas is expected to be taken soon, officials said. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.