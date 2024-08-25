GCC to shelve bridge projects for Metro Rail work traffic diversion

The Chennai Corporation Council will meet on August 29 and discuss the key issues caused by traffic diversions made for Metro Rail and other infrastructure projects. It will take a decision on shelving projects for building bridges.

ADVERTISEMENT

The construction of a flyover at the Valluvar Kottam junction to ease congestion in parts of Nungambakkam and T. Nagar will be suspended because of the difficulty in diverting traffic for the Metro Rail projects, if the councillors agree to pass a resolution at the meeting.

Different alignment

The Valluvar Kottam flyover has been hanging fire for years. When the AIADMK was in power, the Corporation had planned to construct the flyover to connect Thirumalai Pillai Road near the Valluvar Kottam junction and Poonamallee High Road, near Ega Theatre, to ease traffic congestion in areas such as Nungambakkam and T. Nagar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project was announced in 2014 and the draft Detailed Project Report with a revised alignment was tabled two years later at the Council for construction of a 2.76-km flyover. The alignment was revised because of various issues, including problems in land acquisition in the congested area. As the cost of land acquisition for the original alignment was estimated at ₹1,000 crore, the bridge was finally shelved.

After the DMK came to power, Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru announced a different alignment at the Valluvar Kottam junction. Land acquisition near Valluvar Kottam has already started. The project was estimated at ₹195.19 crore and the government had given administrative sanction for the project.

The reason for shelving of the Valluvar Kottam flyover is the traffic diversion implemented near the junction for the construction of Metro Rail stations at Anna Flyover, Nungambakkam, and Sterling Road. As the Metro Rail project is tardy, the civic agencies are not sure when the flyover work will resume.

ADVERTISEMENT

Funds for other projects

As the Valluvar Kottam flyover project will be shelved, the GCC is planning to utilise the funds for other projects. Several other projects are expected to be shelved, once the Council approves the resolution, owing to the delay in the implementation of the Metro Rail projects and the inadequate funds from the Union government for Metro Rail stations across the Chennai Metropolitan Area.

K. Kumar, former Chief Planner of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, who specialised in traffic planning of Chennai, says the increasing traffic congestion in the city may require speedy execution of mitigating transport infrastructure, all at the same time. “The restructuring of the traffic circulation can go out of gear in the absence of no alternative street network or paucity of the carrying capacity of the existing road network consequent to implementation of the new traffic mitigating measures. Thus, the cost of disruption to city mobility or life is pivotal in drawing up the plan for implementation of the augmented transport capacity. It is therefore in the scheme of things to factor this into urban transport planning and development.”

“Disruption cost can include traffic congestion, loss of business, increased fuel consumption, air pollution, avoidable accidents, and safety risks, apart from the other community and social impact. This cost can be significant, especially for large infrastructure projects such as flyovers, elevated highways, urban rail transit network, and road-river bridges,” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pointing to studies, Mr. Kumar says the cost of disruption ranges from 10% to 50% or more of the total project cost. “For example, a study by the Federal Highway Administration found that the cost of disruption to a highway project can be as high as 30% of the total project cost. Another study by the Transportation Research Board found that the cost of disruption to a bridge replacement project can range from 15% to 45% of the total project cost. Therefore, it’s essential to carefully consider and mitigate the disruption cost during the planning and execution of transport infrastructure projects to minimise their impact on communities and businesses.”

Water pollution

Residents in areas like T. Nagar have complained about problems caused by the construction of a bridge along Usman Road. As the Metro Rail work is also under way in the congested locality, frequent disruptions have been caused to the projects. T. Nagar residents have also alleged that the shifting of utilities for the Usman Road bridge has led to water pollution in their neighbourhood. Civic officials have been frequently inspecting the project sites to resolve the issues.

J. John, councillor of ward 84 in Ambattur, says the government should complete the Metro Rail project quickly and ensure that the Metro Rail stations are constructed in neighbourhoods within the Ambattur Assembly constituency to provide better connectivity to the Ambattur Industrial Estate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.