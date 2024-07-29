GCC to revamp helpline 1913 to resolve civic issues of residents

The Greater Chennai Corporation will revamp the helpline 1913 to improve its response to complaints from residents about civic issues. The civic body is set to go high-tech in the implementation of the project to revamp 1913. The final decision will be taken in two days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The civic body will increase the manpower deployed for the 1913 helpline from 10 persons to 90 for answering calls on civic issues. A number of residents have complained about the delay in response from personnel answering calls.

Currently, the civic body receives more than 400 complaints about civic issues every day. Garbage collection issues and dumping of debris is among the frequently reported civic issues by residents on the helpline 1913.

ADVERTISEMENT

During disaster events, the helpline is manned by a large number of personnel. However, owing to inadequate training, the personnel are unable to respond to the complaints.

Anna Nagar Padi Kupppam Road resident Chidambara Perumal Jayyavarapu, a senior IT professional, said they have stopped calling 1913 to report civic issues.

“GCC should go high-tech and invest more in the helpline. The details of the complaint should sit in a single database in a single login system. The web-based system also has several problems. The feedback mechanism is poor. When we complain about stray dogs, the officials close the complaint, pointing to the same old photograph taken near Annai Flats, without actually resolving the issue. Once I register a complaint, I should say how satisfied I am about the action taken before closing the ticket. My mobile number should not be shared with others. Once Google tagged, it should not ask me about the street name, ward number or other details. The GCC should bring in some reward system to promote the helpline,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.