GCC to repair 482 km of roads where storm-water drains have been completed

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will repair 482 km of roads where storm-water drains have been completed in various parts of the city.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said instructions had been issued to keep the roads clean after the completion of the storm-water drain work. “We have completed 482 km of storm-water drains. Road restoration has started. Cement concrete will be used to fix the damages after using wet mix macadam. We are trying our best to keep the roads clean,” Mr. Bedi said.

Following reports of inundation in the last few years in the city, work on development of storm-water drains has been taken up in the last seven to eight months by various agencies, including the GCC, the Highways Department and the Water Resources Department.

The GCC has taken up work on 964 km of storm-water drains this year, including 224 km of drains in the core city areas, such as Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam and Adyar.

Under Singara Chennai 2.0 funds, at least 60 km of drains have been taken up in main areas based on directions from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. Work has been completed in areas such as Seethammal Colony, T. Nagar, Bazullah Road, G.N. Chetty Road, Ashok Nagar, Rangarajapuram, Mambalam, Virugambakkam, Ambedkar College Road and Pulianthope.

Work on the repair of damaged roads in such areas will be completed shortly. “Most of the drain work has been completed. In stretches such as G.N. Chetty Road and Bazullah Road, drain works have been completed,” Mr. Bedi said.

Stressing the need for initiatives to promote safety at work sites, he said, “We have been requesting other departments to improve safety at the sites. We have directed contractors to complete barricading the sites. There should be no unfortunate incidents. Residents have been requested to call 1913 to report issues regarding inadequate barricading.”

The civic body will also support the drive conducted by other departments to remove encroachments near work sites.

“In the next 10 to 12 days, drain construction work is expected to be completed. Barricades will be removed after the construction of the drains,” Mr. Bedi said, adding: “Wherever works are completed based on the design by IIT Madras, water inundation is expected to reduce this year.” On Tuesday, barricades were strengthened at drain construction sites coming under the GCC.