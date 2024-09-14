GCC to renovate Perambur slaughterhouse, traders demand a larger facility

Greater Chennai Corporation is set to start renovation and redevelopment of Perambur slaughterhouse, the city’s largest facility, according to sources. The GCC will build a new block covering an area of 37,000 sq. ft., a renovation block of 36,000 sq. ft., a livestock area of 19,000 sq. ft. for small animals and another livestock area of 12,500 sq. ft. for large animals. At a meeting conducted recently, traders demanded the GCC to create a larger block covering 60,000 sq. ft., instead of 37,000 sq. ft., to cater to more residents of the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents and traders have complained about unhygienic conditions prevailing in the slaughterhouse. Once the new facility is launched, the city residents can be assured of supply of hygienic meat products, with better infrastructure.

The Perambur slaughterhouse, located in Pulianthope area covering 10 acres, has been in existence for more than 100 years. The facility has been a source of livelihood for 3,000 workers who are local residents of the area. The slaughterhouse has been supplying meat to the city residents and other establishments.

Chennai Mutton Wholesale Traders Association Joint Secretary E. Farooq Papa said the GCC should focus on increasing the area from 35,000 sq. ft. to 60,000 sq. ft. to facilitate supply of meat in hygienic conditions to more than 40% of the 10,000 retail shops across the city.

“Each wholesale trader has demanded 1,200 sq. ft. of space in the slaughterhouse. Slaughtering of animals usually begins at 4 a.m. and continues till 7 a.m. A total of 3,000 animals are slaughtered every day. The number increases to 10,000 on Sundays. Many of the 10,000 licensed retail traders have reportedly been slaughtering animals outside the slaughterhouse because of unhygienic conditions on the premises. Once the renovation is completed, the number of animals slaughtered in the facility is expected to double,” he said. Traders also demanded a modern canteen on the premises and additional storage space. Another meeting is scheduled next week after the design is revised. Once the stakeholders agree, the design will be finalised, sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.