GCC to release property tax computation details on July 28

The Greater Chennai Corporation will release details of tax computation on July 28

The Greater Chennai Corporation will release details of tax computation on July 28

Starting Thursday, the Greater Chennai Corporation will release online the details about how the revised property tax has been computed for each of the 13 lakh assessees in the city.

Assessees can access details of tax computation by visiting the Chennai Corporation website www.chennaicorporation.gov.in. The civic body is planning to take several initiatives to assist assessees to get clarity on tax revision. The civic body has trained the staff at helpline 1913 to give explanations about tax revision of assessees.

“For clearing the doubts, we have trained our 1913 staff. There is no surge in calls. So the regular staff are handling this. Our IT team will be putting the computation sheets of property tax in another two days. Assessees have to enter their property ID and enter the OTP received on their registered mobile number and to see the details of property tax computation. This will have details of how the property tax is computed, based on the percentage increase factor in the government order. It is transparent,” said Mahajan, Deputy Commissioner (Revenue and Finance), GCC.

Another initiative pertaining to property tax is that the payment has been made very easy as the notice received by the assessee will have a QR code and TinyURL for assessees to get details about the tax arrears.