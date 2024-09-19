ADVERTISEMENT

GCC to raise funds for infrastructure projects through municipal bonds in 120 days

Published - September 19, 2024 10:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The civic body plans to raise ₹500 crore initially. A meeting to discuss the preparatory work for floating municipal bonds was held in which the GCC decided to appoint a transaction advisory

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will raise ₹500 crore for infrastructure projects through municipal bonds in 120 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

A meeting to discuss the preparatory work for floating municipal bonds was held on Thursday, following which the GCC has decided to appoint a transaction advisory. “The GCC intends to raise ₹500 crore initially. We have to be cautious. We will request for the appointment of the transaction advisory this week. Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL) will appoint the advisory for the Chennai Corporation,” an official said.

“Bridges, roads and iconic projects will be our priority,” said the official. After the GCC started conducting meetings with various agencies to float the municipal bonds, the market has also turned favourable, he added. A few years ago, the civic agency began discussions to get external funding for its civic infrastructure projects by floating municipal bonds in the market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pointing to the successful implementation of similar civic infrastructure projects in other cities like Hyderabad, the Chennai Corporation announced that it would also raise finances by floating municipal bonds. But the initiative got delayed. In the next few months, the civic officials are expected to explore the feasibility of implementing various projects using municipal bonds.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Many bridges, including the proposal to construct a structure along Valluvar Kottam - Ega Theatre stretch, were shelved years ago owing to lack of funds, as the project estimate crossed ₹1,000 crore. Work on multi modal integration in areas such as Broadway has also been delayed for several years now. Projects under Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0, including waste to energy projects and bio CNG projects, were expected to be taken up.

According to sources, the municipal bonds of the GCC are expected to be offered in a private issue, as a number of qualified financial institutions and high net worth individuals have shown interest to participate.

.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US