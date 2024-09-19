GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GCC to raise funds for infrastructure projects through municipal bonds in 120 days

The civic body plans to raise ₹500 crore initially. A meeting to discuss the preparatory work for floating municipal bonds was held in which the GCC decided to appoint a transaction advisory

Published - September 19, 2024 10:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will raise ₹500 crore for infrastructure projects through municipal bonds in 120 days.

A meeting to discuss the preparatory work for floating municipal bonds was held on Thursday, following which the GCC has decided to appoint a transaction advisory. “The GCC intends to raise ₹500 crore initially. We have to be cautious. We will request for the appointment of the transaction advisory this week. Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL) will appoint the advisory for the Chennai Corporation,” an official said.

“Bridges, roads and iconic projects will be our priority,” said the official. After the GCC started conducting meetings with various agencies to float the municipal bonds, the market has also turned favourable, he added. A few years ago, the civic agency began discussions to get external funding for its civic infrastructure projects by floating municipal bonds in the market.

Pointing to the successful implementation of similar civic infrastructure projects in other cities like Hyderabad, the Chennai Corporation announced that it would also raise finances by floating municipal bonds. But the initiative got delayed. In the next few months, the civic officials are expected to explore the feasibility of implementing various projects using municipal bonds.

Many bridges, including the proposal to construct a structure along Valluvar Kottam - Ega Theatre stretch, were shelved years ago owing to lack of funds, as the project estimate crossed ₹1,000 crore. Work on multi modal integration in areas such as Broadway has also been delayed for several years now. Projects under Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0, including waste to energy projects and bio CNG projects, were expected to be taken up.

According to sources, the municipal bonds of the GCC are expected to be offered in a private issue, as a number of qualified financial institutions and high net worth individuals have shown interest to participate.

.

Published - September 19, 2024 10:44 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.