GCC to plant one crore saplings

21 July 2021 00:43 IST

The saplings will be brought from Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh

The Greater Chennai Corporation is set to launch a mass movement for tree plantation. One crore saplings are expected to be planted as part of the programme in the city, with 10 lakh saplings proposed to be planted in the first year.

Residents’ welfare associations will play a major role in the drive. The civic body is planning to entrust the associations with the task of maintaining the trees in their neighbourhood. Officials propose to reward the associations that take care of the saplings for a certain period of time.

A meeting of senior officials of the Forest Department and the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust was held on Tuesday in Ripon Buildings to chalk out a strategy to take up planting of saplings on vacant land along the Adyar, the Cooum, the Kosasthalaiyar, Buckingham Canal and other waterbodies.

The saplings are expected to be brought from Rajamahendravaram, where a large number of nurseries are located along the banks of the Godavari. Saplings of native species will also be planted.

As the space is inadequate for planting one crore saplings in the city, the civic body is planning to raise more Miyawaki forests.

The Corporation will invite suggestions for implementing its programme.

Riverfront development

Meanwhile, the State government has permitted the Corporation to take over the riverine plantation work from the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust. The civic body is set to launch riverfront development and riverine plantation and ecorestoration of the Adyar shortly.

The CRRT officials will hand over responsibility of implementing the work to the Corporation and other local bodies on the city outskirts.

Work on tree planting along the Adyar is expected to be different from the ecorestoration of 358 acres of Adyar Creek.