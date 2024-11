The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is participating in the global ‘16 Days of Activism’ campaign, an initiative by the United Nations dedicated to ending violence against women, according to a press release on Monday.

To raise awareness, the GCC illuminated the iconic Ripon Buildings in vibrant PRIDE rainbow colours on June 30, 2024. Similarly, the Corporation will now light it in orange from November 25 to December 10, 2024, release noted.