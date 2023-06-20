HamberMenu
GCC to launch integrated parking and commercial development under PPP mode at four locations

Parking lots and commercial buildings will be developed in R.A. Puram shopping complex, Kodambakkam zone office of the Corporation, C.P. Ramasamy Road in Alwarpet and Dr. Nair Road in T. Nagar

June 20, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Aloysius Xavier Lopez

The Greater Chennai Corporation will begin comprehensive integrated parking and commercial development under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode in various zones of the city shortly.

The first phase of parking spaces will come up at four locations in the city. Parking lots and commercial buildings will be developed in R.A. Puram shopping complex, Kodambakkam zone office of the Corporation, C.P. Ramasamy Road in Alwarpet and Dr. Nair Road in T. Nagar. The parking lots and commercial spaces will be developed under public private partnership. Each of the parking lots will be developed in land parcels of more than 40,000 sq ft.

The Corporation Council is expected to discuss the subject of development of parking spaces and the recommendations of the consultants who have submitted the report. Based on the discussions in the council, the State government is expected to make decisions about implementing the projects for increasing the parking spaces in the city. 

Residents have demanded creation of parking spaces in many of the commercial areas such as T. Nagar, George Town, Anna Nagar, Nungambakkam, Kodambakkam, Adyar, Purasawalkam, Koyambedu, Sholinganallur and Washermenpet. A few councillors said the parking rates should remain affordable for attracting more motorists to the parking lots. However, proposals for increasing parking prices from ₹20 an hour to ₹40 an hour have been made to make the PPP mode successful.  

Some of the existing land parcels studied by the consultants have reportedly been encroached. The next phase of development of parking spaces will be taken up based on residents’ demands and recommendations of the consultant.

