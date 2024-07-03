GCC to launch free pet clinics, animal birth control centres at three locations in August

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will launch state-of-the-art pet clinics and animal birth control centres with increased capacity in three neighbourhoods of the city in August.

GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan inspected the construction site of a pet clinic in Lloyds Colony on Tuesday and ordered the work to be completed by August. The construction of the pet clinics and animal birth control centres in Kannamapet and Pulianthope will also be completed in August.

The pet clinic and animal birth control centre at Lloyds Colony is being constructed at a cost of ₹7 crore. The first floor would have a kennel facility to shelter about 160 dogs and companion animals. Ground floor would have a pet clinic, emergency and regular operation theatres, and equipment. City Veterinary Officer Kamaludheen said the services at the pet clinics will be free of charge. The civic body is yet to take a decision about extending the timing of the pet clinics. Currently, pet clinics of the GCC remain open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The number of animal birth control operations will increase from 65 to 110 per day after the new facilities are launched in August. Lloyds Colony will have 160 kennels that will facilitate better healing of the dogs.

Currently, dogs are housed in group kennels, leading to infighting. The separate kennels are expected to reduce the infection rate. As the new facilities have advanced laboratories, the quality of surgery is expected to improve. Pet clinics have already been launched by the GCC in Sholinganallur and Meenambakkam.

Meanwhile, the GCC has enlisted 40 volunteers for the dog census. “We need 10 more volunteers. Training of volunteers will begin shortly,” said an official. Mapping has been completed. The dog census is expected to be completed in August.

