GCC to launch civic projects for clean air in the city

September 08, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Thursday launched a campaign for clean air as part of celebrations for the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies.

In a tweet, the GCC said: “We are thrilled to share the incredible efforts taken by the GCC as part of the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies celebration.”

Additional Commissioner (Health) Shankar Lal Kumawat inaugurated a rally, symbolising the commitment towards having clean air for a healthier future. A pledge for clean air and a better environment was administered at the rally. Similar awareness programs were held across Chennai.

To improve air quality, the GCC would launch various projects, including on-street parking management system, non-motorised transport and mechanised cleaning of polluted roads and cycle tracks, said officials.

Meanwhile, Pasumai Thaayagam president Sowmiya Anbumani met Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan and submitted a memorandum stressing the need to shelve some projects of the civic body.

It said that the GCC’s waste incineration projects should be shelved as they were likely to cause air pollution. The project for waste-to-energy conversion will lead to global warming, increase health risks and pollute air, she said, adding: “The waste-to-energy project will cause cancer, heart disease, breathing difficulties, asthma and reproductive problems. Compared to thermal power plants, this project will release 28 times more dioxin, three times more nitrogen dioxide, 14 times more mercury and six times more sulphur dioxide.”

It further said that the multi-level car parking project, planned at 10 locations in the city, should also be shelved. “The facilities will lead to traffic congestion...,” she said, adding that the GCC should implement the Chennai Action Plan for Control of Air Pollution 2021.

She also stressed the need to strengthen public transport for reducing traffic congestion.

