GCC to install automatic boom gates in 17 flood-prone subways in Chennai

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has issued a tender to install automated boom barriers at 12 single-lane and 5 double-lane underpasses in Chennai to prevent accidents caused by vehicles driving into waterlogged areas during the monsoon. The project, undertaken by the Storm Water Drain Department, is part of an initiative to curb accidents or mishaps due to waterlogging.

The city has 22 subways, with 17 identified as critical zones for flooding, according to the GCC. The subway access control system (SACS) will be designed to automatically detect rising rainwater levels in the underpasses and activate the barriers when the levels reach a certain threshold, blocking the entries and exits, and restricting access to vehicles.

The boom barrier system is expected to utilise internet of things (IoT) technology for real-time monitoring of water levels, along with artificial intelligence. This allows authorities to optimise their operation. The barriers will be disengaged automatically once the floodwater recedes, a tender document stated.

Additionally, a mobile application developed by the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) of the GCC allows authorities on multiple levels to manually control the barriers in case of emergencies. These barriers will be connected to the ICCC, enabling centralised monitoring and allowing authorities to oversee real-time flood conditions across multiple underpasses. The automated boom barrier system is expected to be completed in 15 days since a work order has been issued to a finalised private party by the GCC, said an official with the ICCC.

The project includes advanced safety features such as digital message boards, real-time information on water levels, and a Tamil/English voice announcement system. These features are intended to keep pedestrians and motorists informed about underpass conditions and increase public safety awareness during adverse weather, the ICCC authority said. This will reduce the risk of vehicles becoming stranded in inundated subways, he added.

The project is estimated to cost between ₹63.60 lakh and ₹92.99 lakh, and will be implemented using GCC funds, according to the tender. The overall project also includes a three-year maintenance period with a private partner, selected after bidding, to ensure reliable operation and reduce downtime.

As per the bid details, the process tender process follows a quality and cost based selection model to ensure that both quality and financial viability of proposals are considered.