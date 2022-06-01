GCC to increase mechanical sweeping of roads

Each equipment will clean 50 km of roads every day

The Greater Chennai Corporation will start mechanical cleaning of more roads to reduce pollution , officials said.

Each mechanical sweeper will clean 50 km of roads every day in the city. Earlier, the civic body was covering fewer stretches, focusing mainly the 471 bus route roads. Once the mechanical sweepers are deployed in all major bus routes and important interior roads, the dust is expected to decrease along such stretches.

The Corporation will deploy 16 mechanical sweepers in zones of Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar and parts of Ambattur. Urbaser Sumeet India Ltd. will deploy 33 sweepers in zones such as Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Adyar, Perungudi and Sholinganallur.

Pure Enviro India Ltd. will deploy seven mechanical sweepers in zones such as Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram and parts of Ambattur. The sweepers have been deployed in the night to clean roads.