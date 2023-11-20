GCC to incorporate public grievance redress system into the command and control centre next week

November 20, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will incorporate the public grievance redress system for improved monitoring of civic issues and feedback from residents. The new system will be launched next week.

Once it is launched, GCC officials at the ward and zone-level will not be able to close complaints without redressing the grievance of the residents. Personnel at the ICCC will be able to spot such civic issues based on a pop-up on the video wall dashboard.

Some residents who have called the GCC helpline 1913 to register complaints had alleged that ward-level officials had closed their complaints without resolving them. Once integration is completed, the quality of service will improve, officials said.

Senior officials will also be able to identify the most important civic issues in the city in real-time. “On normal days, around 500 complaints are registered in various modes, including 1913 helpline, social media and Namma Chennai App. The number may increase during the monsoon. We can closely watch the public grievance system and come to know how many complaints have been resolved. We won’t need different apps after the launch of the new system. The complaints can be monitored for all zones, departments, and categories,” an official said.

GCC accepts complaints under 97 different categories under the public grievance redress system. Garbage collection and streetlights are the current major challenges. “The 1913 integration is under progress. Wireframe is ready. Once, the integration is complete, the Citizen Engagement Platform (CEP) will be launched. CEP will act as an enhanced platform with better operator interface. The grievances in various platforms will be brought under a single umbrella. The handling of grievance redress will be efficient, with defined service level agreements (SLAs) being sent to the officials concerned to take necessary actions based on the nature of complaint received,” said an official. Within the time frame as per the SLAs, the grievance will be redressed, the official added.

