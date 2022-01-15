GCC to distribute medicine kits

Kits to be given to all symptomatic individuals who give samples for RT-PCR test

The Greater Chennai Corporation will distribute medicine kits for all symptomatic persons who give swabs for RT-PCR testing for COVID-19 in the city from Sunday.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi on Saturday the kits would be distributed even before the results were released. The individuals would get Vitamin C tablets, zinc tablets, paracetamol, kabasura kudineer and other essential material. Doctors would offer tele-counselling on how to use the kit. At present, 46,449 people have tested positive for SARS CoV-2 in the 15 zones of the city. According to the civic body, 7,706 streets out of 39,537 streets had active cases. Teynampet zone had the highest number of streets with active cases with residents in more than 1,067 of the 2,015 streets in isolation in the zone. As many as 6,234 residents in the zone have tested positive for COVID-19.

As many as 1,010 streets in the city have reported more than five active cases. The number of cases had remained the same for two days in the city. More than 35,000 patients were in home isolation in the city. As many as 318 patients were in COVID-19 care centres and 295 patients in intensive care. As many as 158 patients have been admitted in Chennai Trade Centre COVID-19 Care Centre.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and Mr. Bedi will inspect the facility on Sunday.

At present, five COVID-19 care centres had been set up in the city. A decision to increase the number of COVID-19 care centres was likely to be taken on Sunday based on the number of cases, an official said.