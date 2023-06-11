GCC to develop multi-modal integration along MRTS corridor from Chepauk to Adambakkam

June 11, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation, with support from the World Bank, will develop multi-modal integration facilities in various parts of the city along the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) stretch from Chepauk to Adambakkam.

The civic body will appoint a consultant for the preparation of a detailed project report for the multi-modal integration of 16 locations, including Chepauk, Triplicane, Light House, Mylapore, Mandaveli, Kasturba Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, Velachery and Adambakkam.

“We will develop multi-modal integration at 16 MRTS stations to improve station area accessibility, sustainable transport modes and facilities for last-mile connectivity. This will cover a length of 30 km,” an official said. The stretch between Velachery and Adambakkam is yet to become operational.

Six skywalks have been proposed to help residents access the MRTS stations and bus stops in such locations, officials said. The residents are expected to benefit from the project as it will provide better connectivity to the IT corridor and sub-central business districts such as Radhakrishnan Salai.

Former councillor S. Mangala Raj said the design of the Mylapore MRTS station has to be improved to facilitate bus connectivity. “Commuters have to walk to board a bus near Mylapore Tank. Hundreds of residents rely on the MRTS and buses. So, they have to change it. Also, three Tasmac outlets near the Mylapore station have also caused disturbance to commuters and residents. Safety of the commuters is important,” he said.

Velachery resident S. Kumararaja said a skywalk connecting the Vijayanagar bus terminus and Velachery MRTS station should be constructed along with facilities for pedestrians to cross the road near landmarks such as Grand Mall.

“The residents in areas such as Ram Nagar and Vijayanagar find it difficult to cross the road near Grand Mall. There are many schools in the area, and pedestrian facilities must be designed to help residents also. Crossing Taramani Road is a challenge. People who go shopping have to walk 500 m in order to cross it near the Velachery MRTS station,” he said.

K. Kumar, visiting faculty, Department of Planning, School of Architecture And Planning, Anna University, and former Chief Planner, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), said each MRTS stations were designed by the CMDA with the capacity to park more than 1,200 motorcycles and the infrastructure should be created to facilitate the utilisation of the space and improve last-mile connectivity.

“If people use a short cut to cross the road, that should be factored into the design. It is good that multi-modal integration study inputs are taken forward by developing some of the MRTS stations. It is more desirable that the initiative comes through Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA), which is the apex organisation for multi-modal integration and is chaired by the Chief Minister,” Mr. Kumar said.

“The implementation must essentially improve ridership, reduce congestion on roads and provide seamless mobility options for the commuter in general, so all modes are used to the fullest. On top of that, decarbonising urban mobility must be the focus. This assumes significance since the latest findings pointed out that of the 100 most polluted cities in the world, 65 are in India. Fortunately, Chennai does not figure on the list,” he stated.

