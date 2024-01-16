GCC to create parking slots in parks, playgrounds and schools for Khelo India

January 16, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

Greater Chennai Corporation will earmark parking spaces for vehicles in parks, playgrounds and schools for the Khelo India events.

According to a press release, Corporation Commissioner J.Radhakrishnan and Chennai Traffic Police Additional Commissioner R.Sudhakar inspected various locations on Tuesday to finalise the parking spaces to ease congestion in the city. Dr.Radhakrishnan discussed parking and other issues at the Nehru stadium, indoor stadium, circus ground, My Ladye’s Park, Kannappar Thidal, Corporation school near RTO office, Pulianthope on Tuesday.

Mr. Radhakrishnan also held discussions with SDAT Member Secretary J.Meghantha Reddy about parking areas in circus ground and Kannapar Thidal. The civic body will complete civic infrastructure work near Nehru Park, the venue for archery and squash events. Corporation officials held discussions with the SDAT officials and the event handlers about parking and other arrangements.

The Chennai Corporation has started sprucing up Gangu Reddy subway as it is adjacent to the entrance of the venue. Officials also inspected areas in and around SDAT facilities in Nungambakkam, for debris and garbage removal, sprucing up of roads and attending to parking issues.

Work near SDAT swimming pool in Velachery and shooting complex at Guru Nanak College will also be taken up shortly. GCC officials, Urbaser Sumeet personnel, sports department officials and Guru Nanak college shooting complex coaches and administrators were present on the occasion, the release said.

