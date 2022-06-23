GCC to crack down on violation of rules at parking lots

Special Correspondent June 23, 2022 21:20 IST

Special Correspondent June 23, 2022 21:20 IST

The Greater Chennai Corporation with the help of the Greater Chennai Traffic Police will initiate action against vehicle owners who violate norms in the parking lots in the city.

According to a press release, the officials have decided to take action under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act in the matter.

The Corporation has received complaints about violation in many of the 80 parking lots where 12,000 vehicles can be parked. The parking charges are ₹20 an hour for cars and ₹5 an hour for motorcycles. The civic body has asked residents and motorists to call helpline 1913 to report violations and civic issues relating to parking lots.