GCC to close registration for flood volunteers on October 14

Chennai Corporation will intensify the drive to register flood volunteers this week. The registration of flood volunteers online https://gccservices.chennaicorporation.gov.in/volunteer will close on October 14.

After October 15, flood volunteers of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will receive training for undertaking rescue and relief work in each of the 15 zones of the city during northeast monsoon. The volunteers will receive raincoat and GCC T-shirt for the rescue and relief operations. Following a meeting with senior officials of Chennai Corporation on Tuesday, NSS volunteers of more than 100 colleges will begin another drive to register names of flood volunteers for the monsoon. The flood volunteers will be trained in their own residential neighbourhood in the GCC zone for taking up rescue and relief operations.

As many as 4,325 people have registered online for volunteering to work during floods in the city, ahead of the northeast monsoon. A total of 304 volunteers have registered under the category of call centre support, 407 volunteers wanted to work in relief centre administration support, 136 wished to cook for the flood-affected residents, while 589 volunteers offered to distribute food for the flood-affected people.

About 300 volunteers have expressed interest to render medical assistance and counselling service during the disaster, while 92 people have offered to work as graphic designers to create awareness on social media and 1,461 registered to provide general assistance for flood-affected residents. As many as 1,033 volunteers will carry out a survey for the GCC ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon. The GCC has also urged corporate sector employees to register names for flood volunteering work in the city.

