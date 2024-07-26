GCC starts clearing unauthorised dump sites near railway stations

The Greater Chennai Corporation has started clearing unauthorised dump sites located along roads near railway stations in the city, to prevent public health issues for commuters.

After residents flagged the issue of dumping of construction debris and garbage in vacant land along the service road of the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) station at Perungudi, the civic body deployed machinery and manpower to clear the dump sites.

As the unauthorised dump sites are reportedly associated with encroachment of government lands, the civic body is also planning to check land records to prevent further encroachments in such lands. Work on Perungudi Railway Station Road (Airport Link Salai), maintained by Southern Railways, started three days ago. Residents and commuters have complained that they were facing persistent issues with illegal dumping of garbage, debris, plastic waste and medical waste. The 3.25 km stretch serves as a crucial link between Velachery Main Road and MGR Road, connecting Velachery MRTS to Taramani MRTS. Dumping occurs not only on the roads but also on the railway land and waterbody, residents said.

Although this road falls under Railway maintenance, Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to remove all garbage and debris to prevent public health issues, officials said.

The GCC has also requested the Railways to install CCTV cameras, providing handrails along the footpath to prevent illegal dumping.

GCC has also installed gantries and CCTV cameras to monitor violations. Despite these efforts, a few persons have reportedly damaged both the gantries and CCTV cameras. GCC has lodged police complaints against those who damaged the infrastructure.

“Work started in Perungudi Railway Station Road began on July 22. A total of 250 metric tonnes of garbage and debris have been removed. Over 100 labourers are at work, deploying skid steer loaders, backhoe loaders, mechanical sweepers, and tipper lorries. GCC still has to remove more than 1000 tonnes of waste from this stretch,” said an official..

In addition to debris removal, GCC has proposed to provide fencing parallel to such roads to prevent illegal dump sites and create a user-friendly footpath for commuters. The civic body will also install IP cameras for continuous monitoring. A letter has also been sent to the Divisional Railway Manager of Southern Railways to support the GCC in preventing illegal dumping at Perungudi Railway Station Road and repairing the damaged storm water drains. “We are contemplating working with Railways to see if such roads can be handed over to us for better upkeep in future,” said an official of GCC.