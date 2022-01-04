GCC starts 15 COVID-19 screening centres

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Greater Chennai Corporation has established 15 screening centres to provide initial screening for patients with COVID-19. The centres will start functioning from today.

The screening centres would function at each of the 15 zones - Tiruvottiyur zone: near Tiruvottiyur Urban Community Health Centre, Manali: Urban Community Health Centre, Manjampakkam, Madhavaram: Madhavaram Government Hospital, Tondiarpet: Tondiarpet Communicable Diseases Hospital, Royapuram: Bharathi Women’s College, Thiru vi ka Nagar: ESI Hospital, Ayanavaram Periyar Nagar Government Hospital, Ambattur: Community Hall, ward 91, Third Main Road, Mogappair West, Anna Nagar: Chennai Primary School, Ayanavaram, Teynampet: Community Hall, ward 122, K.B. Dasan Salai, Kodambakkam: Community Hall, ward 139, Jaffarkhanpet, Valasaravakkam: Government Primary School, ward 153, Ramasamy Nagar Main Road, Alandur: Jain College B.V. Nagar, Adyar: A.D.I. Hospital, ward 170, Guindy Industrial Estate, Perungudi: Community Hall, ward 183, A.G.S. Colony, Kottivakkam and Sholinganallur: Injambakkam Urban Primary Health Centre.

While these screening centres would provide initial examination of patients, screening centres with the required medical equipment would be fully functional in all zones from January 5, a press release said.