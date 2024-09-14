GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GCC sets up football turf at Sholinganallur

Published - September 14, 2024 11:22 pm IST

Prince Frederick
Prince Frederick
The football turf developed at the Government Higher Secondary School in Sholinganallur.

The football turf developed at the Government Higher Secondary School in Sholinganallur. | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

Right outside the artificial turf, sacks of silica sand are stacked up. Next to the stack is a mound of rubber granules. They would likely not be used in this turf -- which looks complete in all its details. Probably, the silica sand and rubber granules would be kept on standby. When the turf shows signs of battering, patches would have to be filled in. Considering the workload this football turf would be called on to handle, having reserve material is not a bad idea.

The football turf developed at the Governmen Higher Secondary School in Sholinganallur, having been birthed by Greater Chennai Corporation’s Nammaku Naame Thitam.

According to Greater Chennai Corporation sources, Tamil Nadu Power Finance contributed 33 p.c. of the funds required to create this turf. The balance 67 p.c. was borne by GCC and State Government.

GCC sources remark that the football turf is spread across 1,925 sq.m and can support seven-a-side football matches.

The running of the football turf is expected to be outsourced to a private entity, the sources note, adding that the school would have the first priority to use the turf at no cost.

Skate and shoot

The triangle-shaped park features a elliptical skating rink, a basketball court and a kabbadi court. 

The triangle-shaped park features a elliptical skating rink, a basketball court and a kabbadi court.  | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

Greater Chennai Corporation has established a 6,000 sq.m playground on TNHB Road off Kalaingar Karunanidhi Salai in Sholinganallur. The triangle-shaped park features a elliptical skating rink, a basketball court and a kabbadi court. While the other two have been completed in their entirety and have started attracting footfall, the kabbadi court is yet to be completed. Located off a busy link road, the playground is expected to benefit residents of localities on OMR and ECR.

According to a top GCC official with Zone 15, the parks and playgrounds department in Ripon Building will outsource the maintenance and management of the playground to a private entity through a tendering process with the Zone 15 office serving as a coordinating authority.

