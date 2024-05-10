GCC-run schools record pass percentage of 79.11% in Class X board exam

Class X students studying in school run by the Greater Chennai Corporation recorded a pass percentage of 79.11% in the board exam this year, whose results were declared on Friday. This is a marginal increase of 0.49% from last year.

The number of centums scored by students increased from three to 33 this year, with 24 in maths, five in social studies, and four in science. The number of students who scored 451-500 marks rose from 50 last year to 192 this year, 401-450 rose from 305 to 601, and 351-400 rose from 704 to 917.

A total of 7,311 students appeared for the examination, out of which 5,784 passed. The highest mark of 492 was scored by a student from the Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School (CGHSS) in Nungambakkam. The second highest mark of 489 was scored by students in the Corporation Higher Secondary School in Taramani and the Corporation High School in Cholapuram.

The high schools in Rangarajapuram and Canal Bank recorded a pass percentage of 100%, and the Corporation Higher Secondary School in West Mambalam recorded the second-highest pass percentage of 98.44%.