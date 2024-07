As part of Singara Chennai 2.0, the Greater Chennai Corporation has restored the Siva Vishnu pond in Ward 82 under Ambattur Zone (VII).

The waterbody, spread across 224 square metres at a depth of 2.5 metres, now features a perimeter wall, an entrance gate with a ramp, two toilets, a footpath, handrails, a guard room, lighting, and newly planted saplings.

The ₹36 lakh project aims to enhance rainwater harvesting and rehabilitate waterbodies, says the civic body.

