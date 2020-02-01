GCC restores memorial in Kodambakkam

A fortnight ago, the Greater Chennai Corporation spruced up a 15-feet-tall memorial on Puliyur Main Road in Trustpuram in Kodambakkam (Zone 10) to its original splendour.

The memorial was built by the State government to commemorate the inauguration of Low Income Group Housing Scheme in 1955. But over the years, the memorial fell into a state of neglect. It was marred by posters.

The worn-out spots have been plastered and the foundation of the pillar has been strengthened with cement concrete. Besides, a fresh coat of paint has been given.

The plaque has been painted with fluorescent colours so that they serve as reflectors for motorists at night.

Moreover, the inscriptions on the plaque are now legible.

CCTV cameras have been installed at the pillar.

“The pillar serves as a roundabout for traffic regulation. Restoration of the pillar has let us learn about its rich past,” says R. Sekar, a resident of Kodambakkam.