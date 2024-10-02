GCC removes over 160 shops in three areas

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), on September 30, conducted a large-scale eviction drive in several parts of the city by clearing over 160 shops in three zones.

While nine shops were evicted on Demollows Road, in Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar Zone (VI), 120 shops were removed on Dr. Besant Road in Triplicane, Teynampet Zone (IX). Further, 40 shops were evicted from Peters Road in Royapettah.

According to residents, many police personnel were deployed to ensure safe operation. Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran stated that this was part of a routine drive by the GCC. The move aims to regulate street-vending and ensure public spaces are accessible and in order.

The GCC recently finalised plans for vending zones across the city. He added that the operation would continue in other zones.

