ADVERTISEMENT

GCC removes over 160 shops in three areas

Published - October 02, 2024 10:05 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), on September 30, conducted a large-scale eviction drive in several parts of the city by clearing over 160 shops in three zones.

ADVERTISEMENT

While nine shops were evicted on Demollows Road, in Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar Zone (VI), 120 shops were removed on Dr. Besant Road in Triplicane, Teynampet Zone (IX). Further, 40 shops were evicted from Peters Road in Royapettah.

According to residents, many police personnel were deployed to ensure safe operation. Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran stated that this was part of a routine drive by the GCC. The move aims to regulate street-vending and ensure public spaces are accessible and in order.

The GCC recently finalised plans for vending zones across the city. He added that the operation would continue in other zones.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US