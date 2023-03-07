GCC registers 150% increase in property tax collection in March

March 07, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has recorded a 150% increase in property tax collection beginning March compared to last year, just one week into its campaign to improve its own source of revenue.

The civic body has collected a property tax of ₹23.87 crore during the period of March 1 to March 6 this year, which was only ₹9.6 crore last year. The average collection per day is expected to cross ₹5 crore this week, officials said.

Last month, the collection of property tax per day was around ₹3 crore. The averagecollection per day is expected to increase by the end of this month, when the deadline ends, officials said.

Inadequate manpower

The property tax assessees were paying only after tax collectors called them on the phone to remind them of the tax arrears. However, the inadequate manpower in the Corporation’s Revenue Department has been a challenge to property tax collection, they pointed out.

While answering questions at the council meeting from councillors who asked whether the GCC would increase the number of tax collectors and tax assessors, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said the GCC will fill the vacancies.

After the recent attack on the GCC employees during the tax collection drive, the civic body has started exploring alternatives to improve tax collection. Letters have been sent by post to each of the assessees to pay property tax.

A total of ₹1,331 crore has been collected as property tax between April 1, 2022 and March 6, 2023, and 16 lakh bills have been generated. In the same period last year, ₹643 crore was collected as property tax with just 9.64 lakh bills generated in the 15 zones, officials said.