GCC raising a Miyawaki forest in Royola Nagar

After Kotturpuram, the Greater Chennai Corporation, is raising a “dense forest” at its open space reservation (OSR) land on Second Street in Royala Nagar (Ward 155) in Ramapuram (Zone 11-Valasarawakkam). It is being nurtured by the Miyawaki method of afforestation.

Last week, the Minister of Rural Industries, P. Benjamin, inaugurated the green initiative in the presence of the Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner, G. Prakash; Regional Deputy Commissioner (South), Alby John Varghese; and S. Sasikala, Zonal Officer, Zone 11.

Of the 10,000 sq.ft. OSR land, 6,000 sq.ft. is dedicated for the Miyawaki forest. Close to 750 saplings have been planted. This includes 500 trees and the remaining are plants. Here, indigenous species such as punnai, pungai, vembu, nelli, and a few others have been planted. The soil is nourished by manure made with decomposable waste collected by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

In this regard, S. Sasikala, Zonal Officer, says, “The Corporation has plans to have a raise similar “forest” in Nolambur and towards this end, we have initiatied the process of identifying an open space reservation land.”

On the occasion, office-bearers of Ramapuram Social Welfare Federation, a residents’ forum, requested the authorities to remove the dairy outlet of Aavin that is located within the OSR land where the forest is being raised.

“Most of the days, we find the Aavin booth shut. So, if it is not operational we would like to see it removed and the space can be put to better use,” says Kishore, an active member of the Federation.

The Federation also requested the Minister and GCC officials to develop the open-space reservation land at Second Cross Street in Royola Nagar into a playground exclusively for women.