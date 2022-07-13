GCC procures over 10,000 modern desks for Chennai schools

Greater Chennai Corporation has started installation of over 10,000 modern desks in 108 Chennai Schools in various parts of the city.

Following the order of Chief Minister M.K.Stalin to develop all the 281 Chennai Schools on a par with private schools, the civic body has started various initiatives to modernise school infrastructure. The modern desks will be supplied by TANSI. A total of 1291 modern desks have already been installed in school classrooms. The colour of the modern desks in Standard 1 to 3 will be yellow, Standard 4 to 5 will be Orange, Standard 6 to 8 will be Red and Standard 9 to 12 will be Blue. Schools in Tondiarpet will get 2427 modern desks, Royapuram 877, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar 1490, Anna Nagar 957, Teynampet 252, Kodambakkam 2234 and Adyar 2042.

Modernisation of school desks will be taken up under Smart City Mission at an estimated cost of Rs.9.8 crore. The number of students has increased in many Chennai Schools owing to various initiatives for modernisation. The number of students had increased from 85000 to 1.3 lakh after the pandemic. At least 19 schools in Tondiarpet, 8 in Royapuram, 27 in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, 20 in Anna Nagar, 6 in Teynampet, 16 in Kodambakkam, 12 in Adyar will get modern desks as part of the project.