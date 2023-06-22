GCC prepared to assist flood mitigation in border areas until policy issues on their merger with city are resolved, says Radhakrishnan

June 22, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation will assist in flood mitigation of residential neighbourhoods in border areas of until a policy decision on their merger with the city is taken by the government, said its Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan.

Speaking to mediapersons on Thursday, Dr. Radhakrishnan said GCC would deploy machinery for flood mitigation in many areas such as Perumbakkam, Iyyappanthangal and Vanagaram.

“The merger of the panchayats in border areas is a policy issue. But we will assist the residents in those areas,” he said. Starting July 1, GCC would desilt drains and clean chute pipes in all zones to prevent inundation. “The State government has sanctioned ₹27 crore for desilting,” said Dr. Radhakrishnan.

The highest rainfall was reported in areas such as Royapuram, Anna Nagar, Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar and T. Nagar on Thursday. “The water drained in 30 minutes. Royapuram registered 53 mm from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Anna Nagar 49 mm, Nungambakkam 35 mm, Kodambakkam 35 mm, Ripon Buildings 35 mm, Thiru.Vi.Ka. Nagar 46 mm.

“We have asked officials to map locations where waterlogging was reported. It has been reported in areas such as Manapakkam, Madhavaram and Pulianthope where infrastructure projects are in progress,” the Commissioner said. Metrorail work along OMR and Arcot Road is a major challenge. Work on mitigating flooding on G P Road and Jones Road remained a challenge because of the difficulty in closing Anna Salai for the work, he said.

Dr.Radhakrishnan said he was confident that the work on missing links of stormwater drains would be completed ahead of the north-east monsoon. “We have to be prepared all the time. We will improve the response time during the night. Over 18,000 workers are ready. These workers are our heroes,” he added.

“In Madipakkam, out of 457 roads in ward 187 and 188, in 124 roads CMWSSB sewerage pipe laying works have been undertaken. Works in 40 roads have been completed. As directed by ACS ( MAWS), committees are being formed at ward level for coordination of road cut works,” said Dr. Radhakrishnan.

