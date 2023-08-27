GCC plans to stop sending waste to dump yards by 2030, says Radhakrishnan

August 27, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation will start and strengthen a people’s movement, promote innovations and adopt sustainable practices to end dumping of waste at city’s two major dump yards by 2030, said Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan.

Speaking at an event organised by The Theosophical Society on Sunday under the theme “Re-connecting with Mother Nature” here on Sunday, the Commissioner said the quantity of waste generated by the city had increased to 6,150 tonnes a day from 2,500 tonnes a day in 2001. The Corporation processed only 1,800 tonnes a day. “During 2000-01, the GCC explored options to mitigate pollution in dump yards of Perungudi and Kodungaiyur. Various steps were taken to improve segregation, collection and transportation of waste. Is it sustainable? Now, technology has changed, awareness has increased. Unless we make it a people’s movement, we cannot do it,” he said.

The quantity of waste generated and processed in Chennai will match by 2030. Less than 10% of the inert materials will be sent to dump yards and the rest will be processed.

Stressing the need for innovations to find alternatives to plastics, Dr. Radhakrishnan said the civic body would definitely go the extra mile to promote innovations as plastic pollution affected land and the ocean.

At the event, he interacted with start-ups and entrepreneurs in the field of waste management.

Micro composting

Kavitha Sivakumar from Namma Ooru Foundation said they were operating micro composting centres for the Corporation in areas such as Pudupet and Kannamapet, taking inputs of 30 tonnes and producing an output of 10 tonnes of compost from biodegradable waste. “We sell the manure at ₹7 a kg. Coconut farmers in Thanjavur have collected 10 tonnes from the Corporation micro compost centres recently,” said Ms. Kavitha.

Students from Shasun Jain College for Women in T. Nagar were involved in waste composting using the garbage, she said. “We are building up capacity. Labour is a challenge to keep it sustainable. We are a not-for-profit entity and there is no money for advertisement,” said Ms. Kavitha.

Sri Pon Kothai, from Inithu, an organisation involved in training residents in creating products from waste such as coconut shells, said many residents had started training in various zones of the Corporation. “We are relying on social media for promotion of our initiative. Many residents follow us on Instagram, promoting such activity,” said Ms. Kothai.

Volunteers at the event stressed on the need for better solid waste management for climate literacy and climate action. Anand of Tula said they were focussing on stitching eco-friendly clothes in Alapakkam. “We source rainfed cotton from farmers and use natural dyes for the clothes. The initiative prevents pollution of waterbodies by dyeing units. The initiative helps women empowerment as a number of them in the city are employed in the unit at Alapakkam,” he said.

The event addressed the problem of solid waste management, composting, plastic recycling, sustainable living and alternatives to plastic.

Children painted cloth bags during a workshop as part of the event. During the event, various companies participated in an exhibition offering products and services that serve as alternatives to plastic.