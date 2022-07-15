Chennai

GCC pensioners can submit digital life certificates through postmen

The Department of Posts has made arrangements for Greater Chennai Corporation pensioners to submit digital life certificates at their doorsteps through postmen till September 30.

A press release said the initiative was taken with a tie up between the Corporation and India Post Payments Bank. There are nearly 15,000 Corporation pensioners. They can generate digital life certificates within a few minutes through their area postmen using biometric authentication. A service charge of ₹70 would be levied.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai
Chennai Corporation
wage and pension
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 15, 2022 6:35:14 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/gcc-pensioners-can-submit-digital-life-certificates-through-postmen/article65643923.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY