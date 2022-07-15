GCC pensioners can submit digital life certificates through postmen

Special Correspondent July 15, 2022 18:32 IST

The Greater Chennai Corporation has tied up with the India Post Payments Bank to allow its pensioners to submit their digital life certificates through postmen till September 30 for a fee of ₹70

The Department of Posts has made arrangements for Greater Chennai Corporation pensioners to submit digital life certificates at their doorsteps through postmen till September 30. A press release said the initiative was taken with a tie up between the Corporation and India Post Payments Bank. There are nearly 15,000 Corporation pensioners. They can generate digital life certificates within a few minutes through their area postmen using biometric authentication. A service charge of ₹70 would be levied.



