GCC pensioners can submit digital life certificates through postmen
The Greater Chennai Corporation has tied up with the India Post Payments Bank to allow its pensioners to submit their digital life certificates through postmen till September 30 for a fee of ₹70
The Department of Posts has made arrangements for Greater Chennai Corporation pensioners to submit digital life certificates at their doorsteps through postmen till September 30.
A press release said the initiative was taken with a tie up between the Corporation and India Post Payments Bank. There are nearly 15,000 Corporation pensioners. They can generate digital life certificates within a few minutes through their area postmen using biometric authentication. A service charge of ₹70 would be levied.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.