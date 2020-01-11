GCC organises ‘swap-shop’ event to promote recycling

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is organising an event called “Swap Shop: Reduce and Reuse Sale” on January 12 (from 12 noon to 8 p.m.) and on January 13 (from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) at TNHB Community Hall, Besant Nagar. The event allows people to offer items that have sparingly-used and are still intact, for a nominal price. The following are some of the items suggested by the GCC: books, utensils, kitchen appliances (like kettle and toasters); electronic gadgets, furniture, toys, umbrella, raincoat, artificial jewellery, backpack, trolley suitcase, bag, wallet, purse and footwear. Besides, clothes, blankets, bedspreads and pillow covers that have been washed and ironed are acceptable.

Participants can also exchange such items.

The aim of the event is to promote sustainable living and propagate the message of reducing waste footprints by consciously reducing consumption.

“Here, we would like to make it quite clear that this sale is not meant for discarding products that are in shreds and tattered beyond any use. In case there is a large amount of reusable items, the Corporation may consider making arrangements to come and collect them at one’s doorstep,” says the Regional Deputy Commissioner (South), GCC, Alby John.

For details, call Division 170 (PH: 94451 90770 / 86089 09355) / Division 171 (94451 90771) / Division 172 (94451 90772) / Division 173 (94451 90773) / Division 174 (94451 90774) / Division 175 (94451 90775) / Division 176 (94451 90776) / Division 177 (94451 90777) / Division 178, 179 (94451 90778) / Division 180, 181 and Division 182 (94451 90780).