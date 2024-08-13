GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GCC launches QR-Code verification for property tax and trade licence documents

All property tax assessment orders of the 14.5 lakh properties in the city will get verification codes

Updated - August 13, 2024 10:55 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 10:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor R. Priya on Tuesday launched a QR-code system for those who intend to verify the property tax database of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

A press release said scanning the QR code would allow residents to verify the authenticity of property tax and trade licence documents in the 15 zones of the city. Currently, other departments, such as the Passport Office and Registration Department, reportedly demand the submission of a genuineness certificate from the GCC when residents submit these documents as evidence for specific purposes, said an official. By scanning the newly launched QR code, officials will be able to verify the authenticity of these documents and avoid a delay of several days.

All property tax assessment orders of the 14.5 lakh properties in the city will get the QR code for verification. Property tax assessees will be able to submit the documents as evidence at several departments of the State and Central governments.

In addition to the QR code, residents will be able to get the copy of a property tax assessment if the original has been misplaced. Assessees, who have provided a mobile number for linking with the property tax database, will be able to use the number to get the copy, said an official.

After the mobile number is entered, the assessee will receive a one-time password, following which all the certificate copies linked to the assessee can be downloaded, officials said. Of the 14.5 lakh property tax assessees in the city, 6 lakh have linked their mobile phone numbers with the property tax database. Those who have not linked their mobile numbers will not be able to get the copies online, the official said.

Ms. Priya also launched online booking facility for community halls on Tuesday. Payments can be made using Unified Payments Interface. The GCC maintains 64 community halls. Residents can book the halls to organise events, including marriages, at an affordable cost, officials said.

