GCC launches distribution of The Hindu In School,Young World in 281 schools

Mayor R. Priya at the launch of distribution of The Hindu in Corporation schools in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Children to get copies of The Hindu in classrooms

Greater Chennai Corporation on Monday started the distribution of The Hindu In School and Young World for students of 281 schools.

Mayor R. Priya launched the initiative in the Chennai Corporation Higher Secondary School in New Washermenpet and advised students to use the opportunity to upskill their knowledge. This is part of an initiative of the Corporation to impart language skills development programme in association with The Hindu Group.

Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar said that the Corporation was willing to upgrade the school infrastructure and advised students to use those initiatives to learn English communication.

The Hindu Group, through this initiative, will reach out to 281 Chennai schools maintained by Corporation with its student-centric products — The Hindu In School and Young World — primarily focusing on Higher Secondary and Middle School students.

Through this programme, the students will get to read these newspapers in their respective classrooms as part of their regular learning and for their overall development.

Chennai Corporation Education Committee chairman T. Viswanathan, Deputy Commissioner (Education) D. Sneha, R.K. Nagar MLA J. John Ebenezer and Sridhar Aranala, Vice-President, Sales and Distribution, The Hindu Group, were present.