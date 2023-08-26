GCC launches cleaning drive in burial grounds in all zones

August 26, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan on Saturday launched a drive to clean all burial grounds and crematoriums in the 15 zones of the city.

According to a press release, he visited Krishnampet burial ground in Teynampet zone on Saturday and participated in the drive to clean the premises. Work on cleaning 17 burial grounds were completed on Saturday. The cleaning of all the 42 burial grounds in the city will be completed shortly, said Dr. Radhakrishnan.

The civic body will also continue the drive to remove damaged vehicles along the roads. The Corporation has identified 1,038 damaged vehicles parked along the roads. Starting September 1, the civic body will remove all the vehicles from the roads. The civic body will also increase the number of parking slots from 18,000 to 2 lakh. Work on the construction of multi-level parking lots will begin at 10 locations. The Corporation will also increase the fine for impounded cattle to prevent stray cattle from roaming the streets. The civic body has impounded 358 animals after the injury caused to a student by a stray animal, the release said.