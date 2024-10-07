GCC launches 150 seat call centre to improve disaster response this northeast monsoon

Chennai Corporation has created 150 seats at call centre with helpline number 1913which will resolve civic issues even after the onset of the northeast monsoon, said Mayor R. Priya.

At a meeting on monsoon preparedness on Monday, Ms. Priya said the number of abandoned calls about civic issues will reduce after the trained manpower for helpline is increased by GCC. Residents may also complain about civic issues on WhatsApp number 9445551913. Once the personnel are trained for emergency response, residents will be able to get quicker response from civic officials. The call centre will continue post the northeast monsoon as well. Earlier, the helpline used to have 10 personnel The number was increased to 100 a few weeks ago.

Ms. Priya directed the GCC officials to improve emergency response during the northeast monsoon in all the 200 wards. Ms. Priya directed officials to prepare 169 relief centres ahead of the monsoon onset. As many as 35 community kitchens will be readied for supplying food during a disaster in the city. The GCC will also create community kitchen in each of the 200 wards. Work on restoration of drains at 25 metrorail construction sites will be completed shortly.

