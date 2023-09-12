ADVERTISEMENT

GCC invites objections to revision of company tax rates

September 12, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation has invited objections and suggestions to its decision to increase the company tax rates.

The maximum tax has been increased from ₹1,000 to ₹3,000 for a half year period. The revised company tax will be collected for the half year period of October 1 - March 31, 2024.

AMMK General Secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Tuesday opposed the move on social media platform X, demanding a rollback. The decision to increase company tax will affect companies in the city, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Corporation will take a final decision after inviting objections and suggestions from residents during 30 days from the date of publication (September 12). Once the GCC council passes a resolution supporting the move, the revised rates will come into force, said an official.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US