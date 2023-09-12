GCC invites objections to revision of company tax rates

September 12, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation has invited objections and suggestions to its decision to increase the company tax rates.

The maximum tax has been increased from ₹1,000 to ₹3,000 for a half year period. The revised company tax will be collected for the half year period of October 1 - March 31, 2024.

AMMK General Secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Tuesday opposed the move on social media platform X, demanding a rollback. The decision to increase company tax will affect companies in the city, he said.

The Corporation will take a final decision after inviting objections and suggestions from residents during 30 days from the date of publication (September 12). Once the GCC council passes a resolution supporting the move, the revised rates will come into force, said an official.