HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

GCC invites objections to revision of company tax rates

September 12, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation has invited objections and suggestions to its decision to increase the company tax rates.

The maximum tax has been increased from ₹1,000 to ₹3,000 for a half year period. The revised company tax will be collected for the half year period of October 1 - March 31, 2024.

AMMK General Secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Tuesday opposed the move on social media platform X, demanding a rollback. The decision to increase company tax will affect companies in the city, he said.

The Corporation will take a final decision after inviting objections and suggestions from residents during 30 days from the date of publication (September 12). Once the GCC council passes a resolution supporting the move, the revised rates will come into force, said an official.

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Corporation / taxes and duties

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.