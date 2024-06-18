GCC intensifies sterilisation drive as stray dog bites six-year-old in Mylapore

A six-year-old boy was injured after a dog attacked him in Nochikuppam, Mylapore, on Monday. Chennai Mayor R.Priya visited him at the hospital and ordered officials to intensify the drive to sterilise dogs and administer anti rabies vaccine in all wards of the city.

Sai Charan, 6, was reportedly injured in the cheek and hands, after the dog attacked him while he was trying to give the animal some food.

The child was taken to Government Children Hospital, Egmore and administered immunoglobulin and anti rabies vaccine. “The dog has been captured and sent to Kannamapet for observation for 7 to 10 days. We will intensify the drive to sterilise the dogs,” said an official.

The number of complaints about stray dogs has increased by more than 25% in the past few weeks. The number of complaints has increased from 80 per day to 110 per day in the city after the dog bite incident in Nungambakkam, said an official.

“The Mayor has ordered officials to take action on complaints about street dog within one day. We have 16 vehicles for catching dogs with 78 dog catchers,” said the official.

The civic body has planned to conduct a special drive against stray dogs where a large number of complaints have been registered. Recently a drive to capture stray dogs and administer vaccination was carried out in the Marina beach, Tiruvanmiyur and Tondiarpet. As many as 1800 dogs are captured every month.

GCC has also asked the Madras Veterinary College to conduct studies on the causes of aggression of stray dogs and cattle. “Chennai reports over 27,000 to 30,000 dog bites per year. Anti rabies vaccine is administered at government hospitals including UPHC and UCHC of Chennai Corporation. At least eight to 10 cases of rabies are confirmed every year in the city. Last November, a rabies case was registered in Royapuram. The dog census will be completed in 45 days, said an official.

