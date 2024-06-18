GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GCC intensifies sterilisation drive as stray dog bites six-year-old in Mylapore

The number of complaints about stray dogs has increased by more than 25% in the past few weeks in Chennai

Published - June 18, 2024 08:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The civic body has planned to conduct a special drive against stray dogs where a large number of complaints have been registered. 

The civic body has planned to conduct a special drive against stray dogs where a large number of complaints have been registered. 

A six-year-old boy was injured after a dog attacked him in Nochikuppam, Mylapore, on Monday. Chennai Mayor R.Priya visited him at the hospital and ordered officials to intensify the drive to sterilise dogs and administer anti rabies vaccine in all wards of the city.

Sai Charan, 6, was reportedly injured in the cheek and hands, after the dog attacked him while he was trying to give the animal some food.

The child was taken to Government Children Hospital, Egmore and administered immunoglobulin and anti rabies vaccine. “The dog has been captured and sent to Kannamapet for observation for 7 to 10 days. We will intensify the drive to sterilise the dogs,” said an official.

The number of complaints about stray dogs has increased by more than 25% in the past few weeks. The number of complaints has increased from 80 per day to 110 per day in the city after the dog bite incident in Nungambakkam, said an official.

“The Mayor has ordered officials to take action on complaints about street dog within one day. We have 16 vehicles for catching dogs with 78 dog catchers,” said the official.

 The civic body has planned to conduct a special drive against stray dogs where a large number of complaints have been registered. Recently a drive to capture stray dogs and administer vaccination was carried out in the Marina beach, Tiruvanmiyur and Tondiarpet. As many as 1800 dogs are captured every month.

GCC has also asked the Madras Veterinary College to conduct studies on the causes of aggression of stray dogs and cattle. “Chennai reports over 27,000 to 30,000 dog bites per year. Anti rabies vaccine is administered at government hospitals including UPHC and UCHC of Chennai Corporation. At least eight to 10 cases of rabies are confirmed every year in the city. Last November, a rabies case was registered in Royapuram. The dog census will be completed in 45 days, said an official.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.