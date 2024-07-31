GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GCC increases trade licence fee by 150%

Published - July 31, 2024 01:16 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation has increased the trade licence fee for commercial establishments by 150%, while the minimum increase is 50% for smaller shops.

Chennai Corporation Council on Tuesday passed a resolution to increase the maximum trade licence fee from Rs.10,000 per annum to Rs.25,000 per annum. It has also decided to collect trade licence fees for a three-year period. Previously, the civic body used to issue trade licence for one year, which had to be renewed every year. The trade licence holder who had been paying the maximum fee of Rs.10,000 per annum would have to pay Rs.75000 for the next renewal as the new licence would be issued for a period of three years, instead of one year.

Once the new system is implemented, the civic body is expected to collect trade licence fees of Rs.40 crore every year, as against Rs.20 crore collected a year now, officials said. The Corporation will also start issuing trade licence for marriage halls, private markets, resorts, lodging houses and parking shelters. More than one lakh establishments are expected to be covered in the new system.

More than 500 resorts along the coast and in areas such as Madhavaram, 1500 lodging houses, and 1500 parking shelters are expected to be covered in the trade licence net. Currently, marriage halls are expected to get a sanitation certificate instead of a trade licence. The city has more than 300 marriage halls. 

