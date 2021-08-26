GCC identifies five key areas for CSR projects

CHENNAI

26 August 2021 01:29 IST

Form available on GCC website

Five key areas have been identified for implementing projects in the city in collaboration with private companies, through corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds, and charitable organisations.

The five areas identified during the meeting between GCC top brass and representatives from private and charitable organisations on Wednesday included planting of trees, rejuvenation and beautification of waterbodies, improving infrastructure of GCC-run schools, beautification of public places, and improving the infrastructure of public toilets.

A release by the Corporation said execution of these projects with the help of CSR funds under the Namakku Naame scheme of the State government was discussed.

Advertising

Advertising

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, who chaired the meeting, said interested companies could identify the projects they would like to collaborate with and take them up with the respective Regional Deputy Commissioners of the Corporation.

The corporation has hosted an online form for private companies to provide details on the projects they would like to work on and the money they would be willing to commit.

The form is available at http:// tinyurl.com/azfyh252.